Jorge Masvidal Takes Shot At Kamaru Usman’s ‘Multiple Personalities’ (Video)

Jorge Masvidal is taking aim at Kamaru Usman in a new video posted on his YouTube channel.

Usman and Masvidal appear to be on a collision course. The two have been trading barbs over the past few months and even had a heated exchange on Radio Row during Super Bowl week. UFC president Dana White has said that a welterweight title bout between champion Usman and Masvidal could take place in July.

Masvidal Releases New Video Taking Aim At Usman

A new video taking shots at Usman’s “multiple personalities” was posted on “Gamebred’s” YouTube channel.

The camps of Usman and Masvidal have gone back-and-forth on who is to blame for their bout not being pushed up to April 18. While both men have expressed interest in competing at UFC 249, Usman has claimed that Masvidal doesn’t want the fight. “Gamebred’s” manager, Abe Kawa, scoffed at the claim during a live chat (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Now, we accepted again and he’s saying we turned it down. That’s a damn lie. We got the phone call. We were asked. We knew this was coming. We said, ‘Absolutely. Let’s go.’ We knew how this was going to go. Did we think Usman would take the fight? Well, let’s see. He didn’t take it on seven weeks’ notice last time. What makes any of you guys think he’s going to take it on two weeks’ notice this time? It wasn’t going to happen. You guys can say what you want. I know, on our end, we accepted. Whatever happened after that, I can’t tell you, man. I just know this is two times we’ve said yes to Usman and two times we don’t have an answer.”

Usman is coming off a successful UFC welterweight title defense. He stopped Colby Covington in the fifth round via TKO back in Dec. 2019. The title bout headlined UFC 245.

As for Masvidal, he’s riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. All three wins came via knockout or TKO.