Jorge Masvidal Tells Conor McGregor ‘Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is’

Jorge Masvidal wants Conor McGregor to step up and fight him.

Masvidal’s stock has soared to the point where people are viewing him as a legitimate draw. His victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz helped him go from “journeyman” status to a star in the UFC. Masvidal has said that he’d like to share the Octagon with the biggest star in MMA, McGregor, but UFC president Dana White doesn’t like that idea.

Masvidal Throws Down Challenge To McGregor

McGregor took to Twitter to respond to a list made by ESPN of his potential opponents.

I’ll go at anyone on that list. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2019

It didn’t take long for “Gamebred” to reply to McGregor’s post.

Put your money where your mouth is I’m the only 1 #1of1 #theresurrection https://t.co/G1bMXhUO4a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 23, 2019

Masvidal recently appeared on The Dan LeBatard Show and claimed he hadn’t heard a “peep” from McGregor after his UFC 244 victory over Diaz (via MMAJunkie).

“To be quite frank, he was flirting with fighting the winner when the possibility of the winner was Nate,” Masvidal said. “And he kept throwing it out there. He even made his prediction he thought Nate would win. Since I’ve won, he hasn’t said a peep to address me or nothing.

“I’m not a bully, either,” Masvidal said. “I’m not going to be one of these cyber bullies. If you don’t want to fight, I don’t want to fight. If you want to fight, I’m licking my chops. Man, we’re going shopping. We’re going to do it big. You know what I’m saying? That dude don’t want it.”