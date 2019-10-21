Jorge Masvidal to Usman & Covington: Shut Up & Fight

Jorge Masvidal has a simple message for both UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington: shut up and fight.

Kamaru Usman will be defending his welterweight championship against Colby Covington at UFC 245. But will they be fighting? That is the question indirectly posed by UFC 244 headliner Jorge Masvidal, who believes both the champion and the challenger of the UFC 245 feature bout need to do more putting up and more shutting up:

“What’s his name? The guy that says he’s from Africa that has to wear all this fancy clothing and stuff and talks so damn much? Fight, man,” Masvidal said to MMA Fighting about Usman. “Fight when you get in there. You got a chance December 14 to shut me the fuck up and go out there and fight, and throw hands, and get in good position, and separate yourself from the pack.”

Masvidal would then turn his attention to former buddy Colby Covington, who he would be much more pointed towards:

“The other idiot, too, with the MAGA hat, fuckin’ fight, man,” Masvidal said. “Stop talking shit. Stop doing every fuckin’ interview you can, calling Ariel Helwani, ‘Hey, let me be on your show. Let me be on your show.’ Because Ariel be telling me these things. These reporters be telling me these things, ‘Man, look at these messages of these guys trying to get on my show.’

“Go and fight, man!” Masvidal continued. “Stop worrying about interviews, and how you’re dressed, and this and that, and having chicks on your video shit that you’re paying for. So and so paid me to do that. You’re a fuckin’ loser, man.”

Jorge Masvidal would then abruptly cut the interview short, lest his pent-up anger leading to him breaking the camera recording him. Masvidal will have an opportunity to release some of his aggression at UFC 244 when he takes on Nate Diaz in the main event.

