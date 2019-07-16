Manager Says Jorge Masvidal Will Only Accept UFC Title Shot Or Conor McGregor Bout

Jorge Masvidal is only interested in taking a UFC welterweight title bout or a showdown with Conor McGregor if his manager is to be believed.

Masvidal is riding a wave of momentum after two highlight reel knockout victories in a row. More specifically, his record-setting flying knee finish over Ben Askren has put “Gamebred” in the limelight more than ever. It appears Masvidal senses that as well as he is now calling his shot.

Masvidal’s Manager Says It’s Title Shot, McGregor Or Bust

Malki Kawa, the brother of Masvidal’s manager Abraham Kawa, released a post on Twitter claiming that Masvidal is only interested in a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight gold or a clash with McGregor:

Just confirmed @GamebredFighter next fight will be either for the championship (if Usman accepts) or @TheNotoriousMMA (if he accepts). Those are the only 2 fights he is taking. Source: his Mgr @Abraham_kawa — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 16, 2019

The state of the UFC 170-pound title picture remains unclear. While Colby Covington was set to compete for the title, Usman wasn’t ready to go due to hernia surgery. Covington ended up taking a bout with Robbie Lawler, which is set for Aug. 3. UFC president Dana White is no longer committing to a number one contender.

As for McGregor, he’s currently sidelined due to a hand injury. The “Notorious” one injured his hand at the end of a sparring session. McGregor underwent surgery and there is no timetable for his return.