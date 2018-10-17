Jorge Masvidal Wanted To Step In Against Nate Diaz At UFC 230

UFC fans will have to wait longer to witness the return of Nate Diaz. The Stockton native hasn’t competed inside the Octagon since 2016 in his rematch against Conor McGregor. He lost the bout via majority decision. Initially, Diaz said he would hold out for his trilogy bout with the Irishman. However, the UFC was able to get the Californian back for a lightweight contest against Dustin Poirier at UFC 230.

Unfortunately, Poirier suffered a hip injury that forced him off the card. Reluctant to take a replacement opponent, Diaz followed suit. Diaz wasn’t interested in facing a replacement opponent on short notice, but there was no shortage of suitors willing to step in. One of them was welterweight competitor Jorge Masvidal.

Speaking to BJPenn.com Radio recently, “Gamebred” revealed he really wanted to fight Diaz after Poirier pulled out (via MMA Mania):

“I really wanted that fight,” Masvidal said. “I think I would’ve matched up very well, I would’ve put the money on me. I’ve got a lot of respect for Nate and Nick. Mainly because of their will. They don’t have the biggest skill set in the game but they probably got some of the most heart in the game.”

What do you think about Masvidal wanting to step in against Diaz at UFC 230?