Jorge Masvidal Wants Kamaru Usman Rematch Over Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Bouts

Jorge Masvidal would rather get a second crack at Kamaru Usman than big money fights with Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Masvidal challenged Usman for the UFC welterweight title on July 11. The bout headlined UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This was “Gamebred’s” first UFC title opportunity. He ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision. Masvidal was filling in for Gilbert Burns, who tested positive for COVID-19, on short notice.

Jorge Masvidal Prefers Kamaru Usman Rematch Above All Else

Masvidal hasn’t had much time to think about what he’d like next but he feels the desire to have a rematch with Usman burns within him. He explained why during an interview with ESPN (via BJPenn.com).

“It would be Usman, obviously, it is a no-brainer. Could they offer me bigger names that pay more money? Yes, for a fact. But, if it is up to me, Usman,” Jorge Masvidal said to ESPN. “For me, stepping up on six days’ notice, nobody else will. A lot of people were saying they would, but who else did? Tell me. Who else actually asked Dana? Who was like, hey if Masvidal doesn’t do it, I’m going to do it, I’m ready, I’m right here, I’m ready to go, let’s do it? If it is up to me, of course, it is Usman right away. I don’t care if they could offer me a bigger fight or not, I would like to fight Usman.”

Masvidal certainly isn’t short on options. As mentioned, a showdown with McGregor and a rematch with Diaz are sure to be lucrative. There’s also a potential grudge match with Colby Covington but following UFC 251, both men have expressed disinterest in the matchup. UFC president Dana White has said that Burns is next for the welterweight title opportunity.

The good news for Masvidal is that it has become clear that he’s now a proven draw. UFC 251 is reportedly trending to do 1.3 million pay-per-view buys. White has called Masvidal a “massive star.”