Jorge Masvidal Wants To Hurt Conor McGregor, Still Praises Him

Jorge Masvidal plans to put a beating on Conor McGregor but he still respects him.

Masvidal is in search of big money fights. He certainly got a taste of it when he fought Nate Diaz last month at UFC 244. Masvidal captured the one-time-only BMF championship with his third-round TKO victory over Diaz. The event drew a soldout crowd of 20,143 fans inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and brought in a live gate of $6,575,996.19.

Masvidal Plans To Rearrange McGregor’s Face

Masvidal made media rounds recently and he stopped by Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast. During his appearance, “Gamebred” said he wants to hurt McGregor but still holds him in high regard (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I want to rearrange his face,” Masvidal said, when asked if he wants a fight with McGregor. “I wouldn’t mind collecting a nice check and whooping his ass, because that’s a bad motherf*cker. You know? Take nothing from the man. He’s got two belts at 145 pounds and 155 pounds – not easy weights to win at. Both times that he won the belt, it was unquestioned. It was no opposition. It was no fighting really. It was just he went in there, did what he wanted, and came home with the belt. So I would definitely like to fight him.”

McGregor is scheduled to return to action on Jan. 18. He’ll face Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas. This will be contested in the welterweight division.