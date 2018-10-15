Jorge Masvidal Wants In On UFC 232 Card

Jorge Masvidal wants to compete on the UFC 232 card at the end of the year.

Masvidal was last seen in action back in Nov. 2017. “Gamebred” dropped a unanimous decision against Stephen Thompson. Masvidal now feels it’s time to return to the Octagon and he wants to do so on Dec. 29.

Jorge Masvidal Eyes Last Card Of 2018

Masvidal recently appeared on BJ Penn Radio. On the show, a return on the UFC 232 card would be ideal:

“I’m trying to get on the Jon Jones card. December 29th, just date wise, it’ll be a good [amount of] time for me to get in the gym, sweat it out, get a bunch of adrenaline, get my timing back. I really haven’t done any training on MMA whatsoever. I don’t know if I still got my jab. Is my jab still the fastest jab in MMA? I gotta go refresh that. I gotta hit the refresh button. While I do that I would want some time. December 29th would be perfect. So then I can get in there and just mark up whoever they put in front of me. Just destroy somebody utterly.”

Masvidal already has a potential dance partner. Vicente Luque recently expressed interest in a bout with Masvidal. “Gamebred” hasn’t earned a victory since Jan. 2017. Since then, he’s dropped bouts against Demian Maia and “Wonderboy” Thompson. Time will tell who the UFC pairs Masvidal with next. MMA News will keep you updated on what’s next for “Gamebred.”

Who do you want Jorge Masvidal to face at UFC 232?