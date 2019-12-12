Jorge Masvidal Warns Colby Covington: ’13th Disciple Is A B*tch’

Jorge Masvidal unleashed a rant on Colby Covington just two days before UFC 245.

Covington is set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship this Saturday night (Dec. 14). The bout will headline UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be Covington’s first crack at the undisputed 170-pound gold. “Chaos” is a former interim champion.

Masvidal Warns Covington, Sends Him Reminders

It’s no secret that the friendship between Masvidal and Covington has been shattered. The two former friends and training partners have hurled insults back-and-forth. Masvidal took to his Twitter account and said the following.

Remember when I used to let you sleep on the couch? #hitemup you were crying cause those Brazilian girls punked you and I put you on. I fed you, clothed you and you sold out for 7 likes sad that’s all you got for a title fight. 13th disciple is a bitch #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 12, 2019

Remember when your ass got tried on south beach and me and Ike had to save your ass from some real goons fucking you up? When tibau whooped your ass so hard in sparring and you came crying to me asking if it’s ok to be scared like a bitch? #thecrucifixion — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 12, 2019

Masvidal is coming off a third-round TKO win over Nate Diaz last month. The victory earned “Gamebred” the one-time-only BMF championship. Masvidal and Nate’s older brother Nick have expressed interest in fighting one another. Time will tell what’s next for “Gamebred.”