Jorge Masvidal Willing To Fight ‘Sissies’ Usman & Covington After Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal has his eyes on two “sissies” following UFC 244.

On Nov. 2, Masvidal will go one-on-one with Nate Diaz. The welterweight clash will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will headline UFC 244 and will be contested for the one-time-only BMF championship.

Masvidal Has A Warning For Usman & Covington

When Masvidal was asked who he’d like to fight if he gets past Diaz, “Gamebred” made it clear that he’s eyeing welterweight gold (via BJPenn.com).

“What I am going to wait for is for those two sissies to clear it out of who is going to fight,” Masvidal said at Thursday’s UFC 244 press conference. “If God gives me the victory on Nov. 2, I want to take everybody’s head who’s attached to a belt.

“Somebody says they have a belt, I’m coming for it. And if it’s either one of those two sissies, then they are going to get it.”

Those two “sissies” are UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Usman and Covington were in talks to headline UFC 244, but negotiations fell apart. When Usman was offered a bout with Masvidal, a deal couldn’t be made.

UFC president Dana White went more in-depth on why Covington won’t be fighting in November during the UFC 244 press conference (via ESPN).

“Colby Covington can say whatever he wants. We make fights for a living, that’s what we do. We go after guys and say, ‘This is next, this is the date, do you want the fight?’ And obviously, he wanted more money to fight Usman. We went back and forth. This is the second time he’s done it. He had a [title] fight in Dallas [last year], too. So, we said if you don’t want to fight Usman, then we’ll give you Tyron Woodley. He turned down Tyron Woodley, too. You either want to fight or you don’t. When Colby Covington wants to fight, he’ll let us know.”