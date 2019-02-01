Jorge Masvidal Willing to Settle Bisping Beef Outside of Cage

Jorge Masvidal still wants to get his hands on Michael Bisping.

If Masvidal had his way, he would be facing the Englishman at UFC London, but instead will face a different, younger face of England MMA when he headlines the event against Darren Till on March 17th. At the UFC London press conference, Masvidal described an incident that will forever land the former middleweight champion in his crosshairs (Transcription via MMA Junkie):

“Man, I generally don’t like Bisping, and he did something that I don’t think I could do to anyone that I dislike, and that’s see somebody with their family – see you pushing your kid in a carriage – and disrespect you in front of your kid,” Masvidal said. “I couldn’t do that to another man, so me and Bisping is different.”

Michael Bisping retired from competition last year and last competed on November 25th against Kelvin Gastelum in Shanghai, China. Jorge Masvidal has no expectations of facing Bisping in a competitive environment, but he intends to settle his grudge with Bisping one way or another.

“I might have problems with (Leon Edwards), maybe me and Till in the future have problems, but it would never come to that. That is something that is different with me and Bisping. It’s not like a fight, and I don’t like him as a fighter because he has one eye, you know? It’s because he’s a (expletive) idiot. I wouldn’t do that to no man, see him with his family and disrespect him. That’s kind of stupid to me, you know, so me and Bisping will – either in the cage or out of the cage, we’ll fix it.”

