Jorge Masvidal Willing To Step In At UFC 245 For The Right Price

Jorge Masvidal is now the UFC’s BMF after beating Nate Diaz by TKO in the main event of UFC 244. With the win, many expect it will lead to “Gamebred” being next in line for the welterweight title.

Given the title fight is happening next month at UFC 245, Masvidal said he would be willing to step in for either Kamaru Usman or Colby Covington if anything happens. But, he says the UFC would need to pull out the checkbook to do so.

“I’d be the hero they need, but they don’t deserve, man,” Masvidal said at the UFC 244 post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie). “They’d have to whip out the checkbook like they haven’t done it. My hands are f**ked up, man. I usually don’t say too much about my injuries, but my hand is a little jacked up, man. I need some rehab on it. So if I was to get in there, especially with those crotch sniffers, I know I can hit them with a f**king knee or something, so I could do it.

“Dana’s not going to like the figure. Neither’s Hunter or the UFC. So I’ll put it out there anyway, so it’s out in the universe. If one of those sissies gets hurt, they gotta pay me, man. They gotta f**king pay me.”

Whether or not the UFC will have a backup fighter for the main event is to be seen. But, if they do, Masvidal is a logical option.