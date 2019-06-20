Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are once again in the same division. The two have welterweight fights booked fairly close together as “Gamebred” is taking on Ben Askren at UFC 239, while the Stockton native is taking on Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Ultimately, Jorge Masvidal would love to fight Nate Diaz, and he wants to do for a simple reason. He knows Diaz is going to just fight and it would be a Fight of the Year contender and an entertaining fight for the fans.

“Oh I definitely would love to, man, Nate’s a warrior, he’s going to get in there and fight, you know, there’s no question about it, he’s going to just fight,” Masvidal said on BJPENN.com Radio. “I haven’t done my homework, is [Nate] a 170-pounder or is he doing this because Pettis is just a ’55er and … and they both just agreed to fight at ’70 and not cut the weight so they could give it all in the fight night and both of them just go in there and give it what they got in the fight instead of cutting weight? I don’t know if Nate is a long time ‘70-pounder now or what’s happening. But if he is, if he’s staying at ‘70 and that fight gets offered me, I’d love to fight Nate.”

Whether or not this happens is unknown. But, Masvidal was supposed to fight Nick Diaz at UFC 235 and is now angling for a fight against the little brother.