Jorge Masvidal Would Take Great Joy In Baptizing Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal wouldn’t mind getting the opportunity to “baptize” Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal has been vying for a bout with Conor McGregor but he isn’t so sure that he’ll get it. In fact, “Gamebred” has been turning his attention to the UFC welterweight champion Usman. For Masvidal, capturing UFC gold is just a part of why he’d want to do battle with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

Masvidal Wants To Baptize Usman If He Can’t Get McGregor

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Masvidal said that he’s more eager to punch Usman in the face than McGregor (via MMAMania.com).

“I’ll make a considerably larger paycheck with Conor, but if it’s on the personal side, I would take a lot more pleasure in dismantling Usman’s face than I would Conor’s,” he added.

“I would have sincere joy inside of me like a kid on Christmas opening numerous gifts if Usman was the dude that I got to baptize.”

“Gamebred” went on to say that Usman simply rubs him the wrong way.

“There is just something about his face, I don’t like it and it doesn’t sit well with me. I don’t like his attitude, either. These little comments of ‘who,’ I have been doing this for 16 f*cking years. I’m the fighter of the year, in your f*cking weight class and you’re going to be petty and corny ass troll to say who.

“But this dude ain’t go no personality. He’s got like 17 personalities but not one of them is made for TV, so I want to f*ck his ass up.”