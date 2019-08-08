Jorge Masvidal’s Manager Denies ‘Gamebred’ Turned Down Leon Edwards Bout

Jorge Masvidal’s manager is denying claims made by Leon Edwards.

Masvidal’s next bout is unclear. “Gamebred” is riding a wave of momentum following his record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren last month. His manager, Abraham Kawa, recently turned some heads when he said Masvidal will only take a UFC welterweight title bout, or a showdown with Conor McGregor.

Masvidal’s Manager Responds To Edwards

Edwards made quite the claim when speaking to MMAJunkie. He said that Masvidal was given an offer to face him by the UFC, but he turned it down. Kawa took to his Twitter account to deny the claim.

#fakenews we were never offered a fight with Leon as we already negotiated a title shot after the askren win. This is a desperate attempt. Yes Jorge next fight is for the title. as for “demands” it can’t be a demand if it was already agreed to before he fought askren. Thanks https://t.co/gwFdTe8gGC — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) August 8, 2019

“[Fake News]. We were never offered a fight with Leon as we already negotiated a title shot after the Askren win. This is a desperate attempt. Yes [Jorge’s] next fight is for the title. As for ‘demands’ it can’t be a demand if it was already agreed to before he fought Askren. Thanks.”

Masvidal and Edwards have a beef brewing stemming from their March incident. “Gamebred” and “Rocky” competed in separate bouts on the UFC London card. After exchanging words during Masvidal’s post-fight interview with Laura Sanko, the welterweights approached each other. Masvidal ended up landing punches on Edwards’ face, even causing a cut under his eye.

Edwards was last seen in action against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC San Antonio. Edwards controlled the fight and earned a unanimous decision victory to shoot up to the fourth spot on the UFC welterweight rankings. He has made it a point to say he will fight Masvidal eventually, either inside the Octagon or on the streets.