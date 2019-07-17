Jorge Masvidal’s Manager Explains Why It’s Conor McGregor Or Title Shot Next

On Tuesday, Jorge Masvidal’s manager came out and said his client would only accept a fight for the welterweight title or Conor McGregor next.

Immediately, fans were wondering if either would happen. But, according to “Gamebred’s” manager in Abraham Kawa, he explains why they decided that.

“I know Usman is interested as I spoke with him briefly at the ESPYS,” Kawa said to MMA Junkie. “Usman is dying to get back in there, so he is definitely up for it.”

Given the fact that champion, Kamaru Usman should be back by November, it lines up Masvidal and him up well. Especially if Colby Covington loses. But, why McGregor then? Well, “Gamebred” wants to get paid, and so too does his manager.

“Masvidal wants the fight that pays him the most,” Kawa said. “I prefer the fight that pays him the most, as well. It’s why we get along so good (laughs).”

After already fighting twice in 2019, there is no rush for Masvidal to keep on fighting. Instead, he can afford to be patient and wait for Usman to get healthy. But, if the lucrative McGregor fight happens, well, he will no doubt take that.

“Jorge didn’t want to wait, and we took the Askren fight knowing his next fight will be for the title if he won,” Kawa said. “So there is no hurry. Waiting for a title shot now makes most sense, unless it’s a payday (vs. McGregor).”