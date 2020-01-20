Jorge Masvidal’s Manager Proposes Interim UFC Welterweight Title Bout With Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal’s manager has quite the claim about Kamaru Usman and he’s suggesting an interim title bout.

With how high Masvidal’s stock has soared, many believe a showdown with MMA’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, would be very lucrative for both parties and the UFC. McGregor has left the door open following his UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone. The “Notorious” one said he doesn’t plan on waiting for the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

Abe Kawa Claims Usman Is Hurt, Suggests Interim Title Bout

Masvidal’s manager, Abe Kawa, took to Twitter and claimed that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is out of action due to an injury. He then made quite a suggestion.

Looks like usman is out indefinitely with another injury. Conor is ready to go. Jorge is ready to go. Interim title for 170? — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) January 19, 2020

This hasn’t been confirmed by Usman’s team or the UFC at this time. “The Nigerian Nightmare” was last seen in action last month. He successfully defended the 170-pound gold by stopping Colby Covington via TKO. The bout earned MMA News’ “Fight of the Year” honor.

What do you make of Abe Kawa’s claim? Could we see an interim UFC welterweight title bout between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal?