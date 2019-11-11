Jorge Masvidal’s Team Fires Back At Nick Diaz

It didn’t take long for Jorge Masvidal’s camp to respond to Nick Diaz.

Diaz appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and had quite the bone to pick with Masvidal. “Gamebred” defeated Nick’s younger brother Nate in the main event of UFC 244. Nick’s beef with Masvidal is due to “Gamebred” saying he wanted to “baptize” Nate.

“All I see is f*cking dollar signs right now,” Diaz said. “It’s not on me. You wanna talk about baptizing my younger brother, that’s on you. I never had nothing disrespectful to say, but you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. So you’re already in a f*cked up position if you fight with me. You don’t f*cking talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother, you don’t talk like that to nobody. So who rides on who’s side?”

“You wanna say that? You wanna do that? You wanna walk? That’s on you. I can relate to you, that’s why I ain’t mad at you. But if you wanna walk, that’s on you.”

Team Jorge Masvidal Hits Back At Nick Diaz

Masvidal’s manager, Malki Kawa, took to Instagram to post an “official response” to Diaz. The message is quite clear.

The edited Scarface quote said the following.

“F*ck the f*cking Diaz brothers. F*ck them all. I buried those cockroaches.”

Masvidal is riding a three-fight winning streak and has stopped all three of his opponents in that span. As for Nick Diaz, he hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015. Diaz’s team have told Helwani that they want a showdown with Masvidal inside AT&T Stadium in spring 2020.