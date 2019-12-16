Jose Aldo Addresses UFC 245 Loss To Marlon Moraes

Jose Aldo doesn’t agree with the judges who scored his UFC 245 bout in favor of Marlon Moraes.

Aldo and Moraes clashed on the main card of UFC 245. This was Aldo’s bantamweight debut. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan was gushing over Aldo’s performance, but many media members and fans had the fight significantly closer. The bout went the distance and Moraes was awarded the split decision victory.

Aldo Gives Moraes Props But Disagrees With Decision

In an Instagram post, Aldo pulled up the statistics of his fight and questioned the decision.

“Respect always! But so far I’m trying to see where this result came from?!?”

During the UFC 245 post-fight press conference, Moraes explained why he believes the judges got it right.

“I think I won the first round. The second, I think he got it, and then the third, I think I got it,” Moraes said at the UFC 245 post-fight press conference. “And it was a close fight. I just fought Jose Aldo, you know? A lot of people judge and say, ‘Oh, man… it was a tough fight, close fight.’ Who did beat Jose in a split decision? Who did that? He only lost to five, six guys his whole career…longest featherweight champion. He beat all champions, contenders, you know? Hats off for him. But now, like I said, it’s my time, and that’s it.”