Jose Aldo Admits There Was Pressure Going Into UFC Calgary

Jose Aldo admits he felt a bit of pressure to win at UFC Calgary.

Aldo went one-on-one with Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of UFC Calgary last month. The featherweight tilt was held inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Aldo nabbed a first-round TKO victory, his first finishing win since Aug. 2013.

Aldo hadn’t emerged victorious since July 2016 prior to meeting Stephens. He suffered back-to-back TKO losses to Max Holloway and some were even questioning if Aldo could hang anymore. Speaking to reporters, Aldo admitted he felt pressure (via MMAJunkie.com):

“There was some pressure. We were coming off two losses, we were fighting to win, basically. I didn’t care about the outcome, how the fight would go down, I just wanted the win. The emotion came from things we already had in our heads. But, man, I was very well-trained. I was focused. We knew the result was going to come and it would be now. I think the pressure didn’t come from the media, from the fans, anything like that. I’ve made my history, there’s no erasing that. I already have a name, I have a legacy. I think it came from me. My family. Those close to me knew the emotion, what I went through in there. I think this win brought comfort to me and to them. That’s what I wanted, I wanted to win. And then, shortly after, there was my daughter’s birthday. I wanted to give her this gift. That’s what made the emotion complete.”

What’s next for Aldo remains to be seen. Featherweight champion Max Holloway is out of commission for now. When he’s cleared to compete, he’s expected to defend his title against Brian Ortega. If he is unable to return anytime soon, then it could leave the door open for a fresh match-up in Aldo vs. Ortega.

Do you think Jose Aldo should stick with featherweight or move up to 155 pounds?