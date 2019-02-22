Jose Aldo Wants Alexander Volkanovski Or Lightweight Bout For UFC 237

Jose Aldo is one of many Brazilian bruisers eyeing a spot on the UFC 237 card.

Aldo is coming off a second-round TKO victory over Renato Moicano. The former featherweight king put on a show for the crowd in Fortaleza, Brazil and made it clear he wants his next fight to be in Curitiba. Alexander Volkanovski has expressed interest in fighting Aldo. After seeing Volkanovski’s performance against Chad Mendes, Aldo is intrigued.

Jose Aldo Targets UFC 237 Bout

Aldo spoke to reporters in Brazil. He said that he’d still like a bout with Volkanovski, but will also take a lightweight bout if it’s on the table (via MMAFighting.com):

“I gave them some names, but Volkanovski is a good opponent and is on a great streak. He’s coming off a great win over Chad Mendes, so it would be a great fight. That’s why we asked him, it’s a great match-up. He’s a very aggressive fighter, comes forward, so we already had in mind asking for him after (fighting) Moicano. Let’s see if it works. There’s a possibility we fight at lightweight, too, but that’s up to ‘Dede’ (Pederneiras). He has to negotiate.”

Since suffering back-to-back TKO losses to Max Holloway, Aldo has finished Jeremy Stephens and Moicano. Conor McGregor and Holloway remain as the only fighters to have beaten Aldo under the UFC banner. With Aldo set to retire by the end of 2019, there isn’t much time left to be added to that thin list.

Do you think Jose Aldo should fight Alexander Volkanovski next?