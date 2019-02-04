José Aldo Apologizes for Crushing Renato Moicano’s Dreams

José Aldo fulfilled his vow of giving the grave diggers what they had coming when he laid Renato Moicano to rest in the second round with a TKO victory at UFC Fortaleza, showing that the legend of José Aldo Junior is alive and well. However, the victory for Aldo was bittersweet because it meant standing in the way of the dreams of his fellow Brazilian (Transcription via MMA Fighting):

“First of all, I thanked him for the fight,” Aldo said at the UFC Fortaleza post-fight news conference. “I think that I had to say sorry because I was getting in the way of his dreams.”

“We need the new generation,” Aldo said. “We need new athletes in my division, too. I always dreamed of having a total domination of Brazil in the division and I lost that so I want to give him the strength for that. So now it is in the past and I hope that he keeps going.”

Renato Moicano was most likely one fight away from a crack at reigning champion Max Holloway. A victory over José Aldo would have been three consecutive wins for Moicano and a UFC record of 6-1 with the only loss coming to Brian Ortega. But a 5-2 record in the promotion, 13-2-1 overall before turning 30 still signals a bright career ahead for the Brazilian, Aldo believes:

“He’s got his talent and he’s got his skills and he’s got a great future ahead of him,” Aldo said. “He needs to believe in his team and hopefully he can fight for the title one day and become the champion.”

Do you believe that Renato Moicano will ever fulfill his dream of becoming a UFC champion?