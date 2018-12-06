José Aldo Calls for Michael Johnson Fight At UFC Fortaleza

Earlier today, it was publicized that Michael Johnson was lobbying to fight a ranked opponent in order for him to get “back to the top.” The name that Johnson zeroed in on is that of Zabit Magomedsharipov, who is currently ranked #14. Well, Johnson is in luck, because as it happens the #2 ranked and former featherweight king José Aldo has expressed an interest in facing Johnson via his camp. (Transcript via Bloody Elbow):

“We accept Michael Johnson,” Aldo’s coach Andre Pederneiras told Combate. “That’s an interesting fight for us. It would be a great fight for the fans. They’re both strikers, just like it was against Jeremy Stephens. It’s not that we want to pick opponents for these last three fights, but Aldo intends to finish his career with big fights. It’s no use facing a wrestler who’ll try to grapple and make a boring fight. We must pick the right fights, great ones, no matter the results, but they must be great. I wanted Aldo to have those fights at featherweight so he could finish his contract with a title shot. That’s the truth. We’re waiting on the UFC.”

José Aldo told Combate that Michael Johnson offered to fight him at UFC 233, but Aldo prefers to fight in Brazil one week later at UFC Fortazela. Aldo went on to state that date lines up perfectly with his desire to fight three times in 2019:

“I don’t like to talk about fights before the contract is signed because these things can happen,” Aldo said. “But we were already in agreement. I was training for Cub for one week. I don’t want to fight three weeks after (UFC 233) because it would jeopardize my goal to fight three times until December 2019. If I don’t fight on January 26, it could be in Fortaleza.”

