Jose Aldo Destroys Henry Cejudo Following ‘Triple C’s’ Callout

Henry Cejudo can’t seem to resist calling out fighters outside his division, and Jose Aldo is apparently his latest target.

‘The Messenger’ made headlines when he called out women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko following August 10’s UFC Uruguay. Shevchenko was quick to respond, and she was none too happy with the ‘Triple C.’ Now, Cejudo has drawn the ire of former longtime featherweight champion Aldo. Cejudo took to Twitter last night to call out Aldo with a “PSA” message (transcribed by MMA Junkie):

“I think it’s crazy, these last couple of months that we’ve had legends like, or so-called legends like Urijah Faber, Frankie Edgar and Jose ‘Waldo’ coming down to my weight division.

“As a matter of fact, Jose ‘Waldo,’ the self-proclaimed ‘King of Rio,’ let me tell you who ‘Triple C’ is: Olympic champ, flyweight champ and now bantamweight champion of the world. I’m the king of the world. You can do me a favor, and you can bend the knee too. And one last thing, your movie sucks.”

This is a PSA message brought to you by Triple C. “Where’s Waldo?” @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/exf2OlGGiY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 21, 2019

Aldo Lashes Back At Cejudo

Aldo didn’t like that. He immediately accepted the challenge in an Instagram post of his own, claiming he would beat Cejudo and ‘add another gnome’ to his collection, all accompanied by a brutal photo of Cejudo:

“We accept the challenge @danawhite @henry_cejudo,” Aldo posted. “Just say when and where and I’ll be there to beat your a** and add another gnome to my collection.”

Ouch. Cejudo has been working overtime in order to get recognized following his second UFC title victory over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238. It’s working. He’s currently on the sidelines returning from shoulder surgery, however. When he returns, Dana White has stated he needs to defend his 125-pound title against Joseph Benavidez – or be forced to vacate it.

As for Aldo, he needs a rebound win after a largely uninspiring decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year. It’s been hinted he may move down to bantamweight. But based on how hard it is for Aldo to hit the featherweight limit, that seems a far-off possibility at best. That leaves any potential fight with Cejudo extremely up in the air.

Do you want to see Aldo take on Cejudo in the Octagon?