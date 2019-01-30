Jose Aldo Explains Why He No Longer Wants To Pursue UFC Gold

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo explains why he no longer wants to pursue a UFC title at this point in his career.

It looks like former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is done pursuing UFC gold. The 32-year-old recently admitted that his fighting days are winding down. He plans to fight three more times, finishing out his UFC contract, before retirement. The first of those fights comes against Renato Moicano. They’ll square off in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 2 this weekend (Sat. February 2, 2019).

Speaking to Portal do Vale Tudo recently, Aldo said he also has no interest in winning a UFC title before he retires. The former 145-pound champion said if he were to win a title it would basically renew his UFC contract again, and that’s something he doesn’t want:

“If I fight for the title and win, my contract pretty much gets renewed on its own,” Aldo said. “Then Dede (Pederneiras) will have to step in and negotiate, which is exactly what I don’t want to happen, I don’t want to be stuck.

“My goal is to fight in Fortaleza, then in May (in Curitiba) and then end it here (in Rio de Janeiro), because I know there’ll be another card here, and they know that. There’s no reason for them to give me a title shot.

“But make no mistake, I’ll make it hard for everyone who steps in front of me, I’ll win all three fights.”

Aldo just snapped a two-fight losing streak. He defeated Jeremy Stephens via first-round TKO in July. Now, “Scarface” is hoping to exit the UFC with a bang, fighting each of his last bouts in his home country of Brazil.

Do you think Aldo will ever fight for a UFC championship again?