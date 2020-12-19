Jose Aldo Feels Like A Rookie Chasing A Title Ahead Of UFC Vegas 17

Jose Aldo will enter the Octagon tonight against Marlon Vera as a man embracing a new beginning that will culminate in another world title.

Jose Aldo already has established a Hall-of-Fame career, but at 34 years old, he still believes he is venturing into a fresh start tonight when he competes against Marlon Vera in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 17. Be that as it may, Aldo has now lost three consecutive fights and is still winless in the bantamweight division at 0-2. So given the fact that Dana White has announced mass roster cuts heading into the new year, Jose Aldo could be under a lot of pressure…if he wasn’t Jose Aldo.

“I feel now like it’s the restart of my career,” Aldo told reporters during UFC Vegas 17 media day “I feel like it’s the first fight of my career. … I’m not feeling any pressure because I always fight with great fighters. I just keep training hard and get ready for my next opponent. I’m not feeling any pressure.”

Jose Aldo’s goals go beyond proving that he still belongs in the UFC or having a cozy spot high up in the bantamweight rankings. Aldo wants to become a world champion again, and he will get there by taking it one win at a time.

“What keeps me motivated is the victory,” Aldo said. “I’m training hard because I want to be a champion at my new division. That’s my motivation every day.”

The main card for UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal begins at 7:00 PM ET, with the early prelims kicking off at 4:30 PM. The entire card will stream on ESPN+ and will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas Nevada.

Do you believe Jose Aldo will get his first victory in the bantamweight division tonight over Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17?