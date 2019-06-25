Jose Aldo Halts Retirement Plans, Signs New UFC Contract

Jose Aldo no longer plans to retire by the end of 2019.

Aldo wanted to leave mixed martial arts competition by the end of this year. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight kingpin even flirted with the idea of boxing once he ditched the cage. While many believed they’d be saying goodbye to Aldo, it turns out he’s sticking around for a while.

Jose Aldo Changes Retirement Plans

ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto reports that Aldo has signed a contract extension with the UFC. The promotion’s president Dana White broke the news to Okamoto. ESPN followed up with Aldo’s manager Andre Pederneiras, who confirmed White’s claim.

Aldo has had 33 professional MMA bouts. He’s amassed a record of 28-5. Aldo is the first featherweight champion in UFC history. He had seven successful title defenses. Before transitioning to the UFC, Aldo had two successful title defenses as the WEC featherweight champion.

Before facing Conor McGregor back in Dec. 2015, Aldo was 7-0 under the UFC banner and had an overall MMA record of 25-1. Since the knockout loss to McGregor, he’s gone 3-3.

Aldo was last seen in action back in May. He dropped a unanimous decision to Alex Volkanovski on the main card of UFC 237 in Brazil.