Jose Aldo Looks Shredded, Conor McGregor Implies PED Use

Former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo looks shredded ahead of his return, and former foe Conor McGregor implies performance-enhancing drug (PED) use.

Jose Aldo is looking shredded ahead of his return to the Octagon this weekend (Sat. May 11, 2019). The UFC shared a photo of Aldo on the beach in Brazil, looking ripped just days away from his UFC 237 bout.

Check it out here:

This prompted a response from former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. McGregor commented on the photo, saying, “Back on the sauce.” The comment has since been deleted, but here’s a screenshot:

Aldo will be taking on Alexander Volkanovski at this weekend’s pay-per-view (PPV). It will be one of the final fights of his career, as he plans on retiring once his current UFC contract is up. One fight Aldo would love to get back before hanging up his gloves is his fight with McGregor.

The Irishman finished Aldo in just 13 seconds when they met back in 2015. McGregor became the first man to defeat Aldo in over a decade. Aldo has been gunning for a rematch with McGregor for quite some time. Unfortunately, such a bout has never been in the cards in the years since.

What do you think of Aldo’s physique ahead of his UFC return?