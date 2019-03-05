Jose Aldo Meets Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237 in Brazil

UFC 237 has added a huge featherweight collision as Jose Aldo makes a quick turnaround to take on surging featherweight Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro on May 11th. Sources have confirmed the bout, which was initially reported by Farah Hannoun.

Jose Aldo last competed in the co-main event of UFC Fortaleza when he defeated Renato Moicano via second-round TKO. That made two straight for the legendary Brazilian, who had defeated Jeremy Stephens last July on UFC on Fox 30, also by TKO. Jose Aldo will now be seeking a third consecutive stoppage. To do so, he will need to do so against a man whose only lost came six years ago in his fourth professional fight.

Since that lost, Alexander Volkanovski has won 16 consecutive fights to now host a stellar 19-1 professional record. Volkanovski made his UFC debut in 2016 and has gone 6-0 in his Octagon career, most recently turning out dominant wins over ranked opponents Darren Elkins last July and then over former title challenger Chad Mendes at UFC 232 with a TKO victory. Both fighters called for this fight to take place, and their matchmaking efforts have paid off.

Other bouts on tap for UFC 237 include:

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship bout: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jéssica Andrade

José Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Anderson Silva vs. Jared Cannonier

Antônio Rogério Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli

Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana

Wu Yanan vs. Luana Carolina

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Talita Bernardo

What is your prediction for this pivotal featherweight bout? Will Jose Aldo make it three straight, or will Alexander Volkanovski improve his winning streak to 17?