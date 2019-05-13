Jose Aldo on His Performance at UFC 237: ‘I’ve Never Fought So Badly in My Life’

Jose Aldo was highly critical of his performance against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237 this past Saturday night in his native Brazil

Jose Aldo was not happy with his performance at UFC 237.

In his first statement since losing a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkanovski in his native Brazil this past weekend, the former UFC featherweight champion was highly critical of his output in a fight many believed would be a show stealer.

Instead, Aldo struggled to deal with Volkanovski’s offensive output while getting stick against the cage on several occasions as the former rugby player turned fighter muscled him around in the clinch.

In the end, Aldo lost the decision in what could be one of his final fights in the UFC after revealing that he only has a couple of bouts left on his contract before he plans to retire from mixed martial arts competition.

“I’ve never fought so badly in my life,” Aldo said on Instagram. “No excuses at all, because that’s not me, but I know about my ability and talent and I can’t do that. Not taking away the merits from my opponent, who did his fight, but I’m upset with myself and put it all on myself, because I let it happen and didn’t do the fight that I should have.

“It’s over and on to the next one.”

Aldo had looked incredible in his last two performances as he earned TKO victories against both Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano.

It was the first time Aldo has lost a non-title bout since starting his career with the UFC/WEC back in 2008.

Aldo has stayed steadfast in his desire to retire from the sport following the last bout on his current UFC contract but it’s unclear if those plans will change after what unfolded at UFC 237 this past weekend in Rio de Janeiro.

As for Volkanovski, his win over Aldo almost assuredly secures him the next title shot at featherweight champion Max Holloway later this year.