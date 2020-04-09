Jose Aldo Out Of UFC 250, Dominick Cruz vs. Henry Cejudo Set

Dominick Cruz is getting a chance to reclaim his bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 250.

Originally, the main event was expected to be Jose Aldo vs. Henry Cejudo but due to the COVID-19 pandemic that will not happen. Combate is reporting the Brazilian is off the card and Cruz will now battle Cejudo for the bantamweight title.

The event location is not known but should be expected to take place at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on May 9.

Cruz and Cejudo have been calling out one another for a while now. The champion even said if Aldo can’t fight on May 9 he wants to take on Cruz, and he’s gotten his wish.

Dominick Cruz has not fought since UFC 207 in 2016. There, he was dominated by Cody Garbrandt to lose his bantamweight title. The former UFC and WEC bantamweight champion has been dealing with a plethora of injuries but is finally healthy to return to the Octagon.

The 35-year-old has notable wins over T.J. Dillashaw, Urijah Faber, Demetrious Johnson, and Joseph Benavidez among others.

Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO win over Marlon Moraes to claim the vacant bantamweight title. Before that, he knocked out Dillashaw to defend his flyweight strap after dethroning Johnson.

“Triple C” will be looking for his first title defense at 135-pounds.