Jose Aldo Outlasts Marlon Vera At UFC Vegas 17

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera ended up being an interesting stylistic fight.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout on Saturday night (December 19, 2020) at the UFC Vegas 17 event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

The fight was a solid striking fight with Aldo working the body and head while Vera continued to push the pace as well as established work in the clinch. The third round saw them go to the ground after Vera got on Aldo’s back only for Aldo to switch and get in that same spot where he worked him over with strikes. Aldo got the decision win.

Aldo entered this fight with a 2-5 record in his previous seven bouts with two of those losses coming to Max Holloway. He suffered a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. He dropped a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245.His previous fight saw him get TKO’d by Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight title at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island.

Vera had his five-fight winning streak with all of them ending by finishes snapped after losing to Yadong Song in May 2020 by decision. He had KO wins over Wuliji Buren, Frankie Saenz, and most recently Andre Ewell. He also holds submission wins over Guido Cannetti and Nohelin Hernandez. His previous fight saw him get a TKO win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

UFC Vegas 17 Results: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal, Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

