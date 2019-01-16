Jose Aldo Plans To Retire By The End Of 2019

Jose Aldo hopes to make his exit from mixed martial arts by the end of 2019.

Aldo has been competing professionally since Aug. 2004. He’s garnered a record of 27-4 and has a chance to make that 30-4 if all goes according to plan. Aldo’s road to retirement begins with Renato Moicano. The two will collide on Feb. 2 at UFC Fortaleza.

Jose Aldo Discusses Retirement Plans

Aldo recently spoke to media members during a scrum. He revealed that he plans to retire by the end of the year (via MMAFighting.com):

“I want to end my career here in Brazil. That’s what we have planned. I want to do these three fights… I’ll fight in Fortaleza now, and I’m already negotiating my next one for May (UFC 237), if I’m not mistaken in Curitiba, and then finish it in the second semester, which I know will have another event in Brazil. There’s no reason to get here and aim for a title fight,” Aldo said, “But you can be sure that I’ll be a problem for whoever gets in front of me because I will win these three fights. You can be sure of this.”

In the past, Aldo has discussed the possibility of boxing following his UFC run. Aldo’s coach Andre Pederneiras hasn’t been shy expressing his belief that Aldo will be done with MMA after his next three fights.

What are some of Jose Aldo’s most memorable fights for you?