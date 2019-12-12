Jose Aldo Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Positive Comment On Weight Cut

Jose Aldo is aware of Conor McGregor’s positive remark on his cut down to the bantamweight division.

Many have criticized Aldo’s decision to move down to the bantamweight division. The former featherweight kingpin struggled to make the 145-pound limit, although he always ended up making the weight. He’ll meet Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 this Saturday night (Dec. 14) at 135 pounds.

When ESPN’s Ariel Helwani expressed concern over Aldo’s weight in a Twitter post, McGregor chimed in with a different take.

“I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division.”

When Helwani doubled down on his initial comments, McGregor said Aldo’s reason for moving down shouldn’t be questioned.

“The rejuvenation of your career with fresh goals and targets! The prestige of being a UFC World champion in two weight divisions! The feeling of excitement you will give the fans with all the new potential match-ups that can be made! All great and valid reasons! Enjoy.”

Aldo Has Favorable Response To McGregor’s Words

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter was on the scene for UFC 245 media day. He got a chance to speak to Aldo, who gave him a reaction to McGregor’s positive comments.

I asked Jose Aldo about these comments and he was very appreciative of them. https://t.co/73T7QX6n6J pic.twitter.com/LMJjn4nSUi — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 12, 2019

“Of course I took it to heart. The great champions know what it takes to sacrifice things for us to achieve things the other people, other fighters only dream of. So it means a lot to me it comes from him. He’s a champion in two weight classes. He knows the sacrifices that I’ve had to make and I really think the compliment [comes] to heart.”

Back in Dec. 2015, McGregor stopped Aldo in 13 seconds to capture the UFC featherweight championship. The buildup to the bout was heated, but both men have exchanged pleasantries in recent times.