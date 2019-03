Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo reportedly hospitalized with an infection, putting his fight with Alexander Volkanovski in question.

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo might not make it to fight night against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237. Combate is reporting that Aldo has spent the past two days in the hospital due to a bacterial infection caused by a small cut.

The report includes that Aldo was hospitalized last Wednesday, but did not react well to the first round of antibiotics. He did, however, show signs of improvement in the last 24 hours and hasn’t shown any signs of a fever since last night. Despite this, his bout with Volkanovski at UFC 237 is still in question given the circumstances.

Aldo has enjoyed great success in his recent Octagon outings. He knocked out Jeremy Stephens with a body attack back in July, and followed that up with a second round TKO victory over Renato Moicano in February. With a potential win over a rising star like Volkanovski, “Scarface” might get back into the title picture soon.

Hopefully, Aldo is able to get past his health concerns quickly and return to fighting action. UFC 237 is scheduled to go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Rio Olympic Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 11, 2019.

Do you think Aldo will make it to fight night against Volkanovski?