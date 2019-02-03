Jose Aldo Responds To Conor McGregor Wanting To Fight In Brazil

Jose Aldo has heard of Conor McGregor’s desire to fight in Brazil loud and clear.

McGregor was certainly paying attention to UFC on ESPN+ 2, which took place in Fortaleza, Brazil. In the co-main event, Aldo turned in another sensational performance in his stellar professional mixed martial arts career. The former featherweight ruler stopped Renato Moicano in the second round. Aldo once again reminded fans why he is a future Hall of Famer.

Conor McGregor Wants In On Brazil, Jose Aldo Responds

McGregor was so excited about UFC on ESPN+ 2 that he took to Twitter to express his wish to fight in Brazil:

What an amazing atmosphere at UFC Brazil tonight.

I would LOVE to compete there for all the passionate Brazilian fans at some stage of my career.

I was so close to securing a bout in Rio last year. It was essentially a done deal.

Maybe next time.

Ui Vai Morrer!!!! I’m still here. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 3, 2019

Aldo responded during the UFC Fortaleza post-fight press conference (via MMAFighting.com):

“To me it would be great. I don’t know if this fight he said [would be] in Rio, it didn’t get to me, but if I have that opportunity at the division above, that way I don’t have to suffer through the weight cut, I think it would be a great fight. I think in the first fight we weren’t able to show my work. He connected with a great punch, but if you have another opportunity, I think the story’s going to be different.”

McGregor holds a 13-second knockout victory over Aldo back in Dec. 2015. While McGregor was becoming a star before that featherweight title bout, he truly took off with that stunning finish.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo II?