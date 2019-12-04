Jose Aldo Says Volkanovski Loss ‘Hurt A Lot More’ Than McGregor KO

Jose Aldo’s recent loss to Alexander Volkanovski hurt more than losing to Conor McGregor, the Brazilian revealed.

Of course, to McGregor, he got knocked out on the first punch just 13-seconds into the fight to lose his featherweight title. Yet, he says to lose in Brazil and to fight how he did was embarrassing for him and hard to watch.

“It hurts a lot more, for sure,” Aldo said to MMA Fighting (via BJPenn.com). “Conor and I, we fought and he landed a good punch. In Rio, it was about the performance. That’s what bothers me. I couldn’t do anything. I didn’t try anything. If you lose but try something, okay. You get sad for the loss, but you tried, you fought. But that one, I’m embarrassed. I can’t watch that fight.

“That was s**t,” Aldo added. “I’m sorry, that was s**t.”

“I was too dumb. I had knee surgery and everybody told me not to fight but I was dumb to ask for a fight. It’s no one’s fault nor an excuse for the loss. The moment I accept a fight I have to be ready. I thought I could win, I was well-trained, I was in my city, but it was a total mistake not doing everything I trained and [Andre] ‘Dede’ [Pederneiras] asked me to do.”

Currently, Jose Aldo is preparing for his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245.