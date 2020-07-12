Jose Aldo Speaks On UFC 251 Loss To Petr Yan

Jose Aldo fell short at UFC 251 and he has spoken out on his defeat.

On July 11, Aldo took on Petr Yan for the vacant UFC bantamweight championship. The title bout was featured on the main card of UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Aldo fought with heart but Yan was simply too much for him to handle. Aldo was stopped in the fifth round via TKO.

Jose Aldo Issues Statement On UFC 251 Loss

Aldo took to his Instagram account to issue the following statement on his failed bid for the UFC bantamweight title (via Google Translate).

“Today I woke up thinking about what to say to everyone, and what I have to say is that defeat is part of the sport, it is part of my life and only one who does not fight does not lose. I did my best in this fight, I did my best and best in training, I did my best in my diet, even in times of pandemic I fought for what I wanted, but unfortunately, it didn’t. Nobody more than I really wanted that belt, I really wanted to make history but my opponent did better yesterday and he has his merits. ⠀

But people tend to carry the idea of ​​a perfect world and forget that losing a battle does not make you capable of humiliating, let alone discarding the other. ⠀ Empathy is always putting yourself in the other’s shoes. I will come back much stronger than I already am. ⠀

My gratitude goes out to my Nova União team, my friends, fans and my family to whom I dedicate my best every day. ⠀

Strength and honor always! ⠀

God is with us.”

Aldo has now dropped three straight bouts for the first time in his pro MMA career. He hasn’t earned a victory since Feb. 2019. His pro MMA record drops to 28-7.

White praised Aldo for his efforts after UFC 251. He believes Aldo looked good taking on one of the baddest bantamweights on the planet. As for what’s next for Aldo, White said the future UFC Hall of Famer can do whatever he wants.