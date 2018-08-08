Jose Aldo Thinking About Taking Lightweight Bout

Jose Aldo is waiting for the right time to take a lightweight bout.

Aldo is coming off a first-round TKO finish over Jeremy Stephens. The bout took place late last month in the co-main event of UFC Calgary. This was Aldo’s first victory since July 2016. This was also Aldo’s first finishing win since Aug. 2013.

Jose Aldo Thinking of Lightweight Bout

Many have wondered if Aldo will ever make the move up to lightweight After all, his coach recently revealed that the former featherweight champion almost didn’t make weight for UFC Calgary. Speaking to media members in Brazil, Aldo said a lightweight bout still intrigues him (via MMAFighting.com):

“I do. Dede has already speculated that for me. If there’s an opportunity, I want it. Not because of the weight cut, but to do a big fight. I think that’s what’s missing in my career, testing myself a little bit against other athletes from other divisions. It would be great. But I’m waiting for a definition in the division so we can make this decision in the future. I leave that for Dede because he chooses better than me. To me, whoever they put in there, from bantamweight to heavyweight, I want to fight. No matter who the opponent is, I want to fight. I do this. This is my job, fighting, so I want to go there and always fight the best.”

Aldo has gone 2-3 in his last five outings. He’s only lost to Conor McGregor and Max Holloway (twice) in that span. Holloway is the featherweight champion, while McGregor would become the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. Many still recognize Aldo as the greatest featherweight in mixed martial arts history. It’ll be interesting to see if he sticks with 145 pounds for long.

Do you think Jose Aldo should make the move to lightweight?