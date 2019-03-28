Jose Aldo Says UFC 237 Status Remains Up In The Air

Jose Aldo is unsure if he’ll be able to compete on the UFC 237 card.

Aldo suffered a health scare in Brazil while preparing for his May 11 bout with Alex Volkanovski. The former UFC featherweight king was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection. While his status for UFC 237 was in doubt, Aldo’s manager told Combate that his fighter was expected to remain on the card. Aldo himself isn’t so sure.

Aldo’s UFC 237 Status Not So Clear After All

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Aldo gave an update on his condition and it isn’t exactly positive (via BJPenn.com):

“I was training wrestling last week and I went in for a double leg takedown and I kinda burned my knee on the mats. And that got infected so I went to the hospital and my knee was pretty swollen. Once I went in there they just kept me in the hospital. Because when I got to the hospital I was only supposed to be there for a night and then the antibiotics they gave me didn’t work. So they waited another two days until they switched the antibiotics which started to work. Obviously, I thought about not being able to fight and I still can’t say that I’m going to fight because I need to go to the doctor and get re-evaluated. But we’re doing everything we can and hopefully, I’ll get healed up.”

Aldo’s last opponent, Renato Moicano, said he’ll be ready if Aldo can’t make it to UFC 237. MMA News will keep you posted on Aldo’s UFC 237 status.

Do you expect Jose Aldo to remain on the UFC 237 card?