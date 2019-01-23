Jose Aldo On Underdog Status Against Moicano: ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t’

Jose Aldo insists he doesn’t care about being an underdog going into his fight with Renato Moicano.

Aldo will meet Moicano in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 2 on Feb. 2. The bout will take place inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Headlining the card will be a potential number one contender bout in the bantamweight division between Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes.

Aldo Shuts Down Oddsmakers

Combate got a chance to speak to Aldo ahead of fight night. The former featherweight ruler said he doesn’t put any stock into betting odds (via Bloody Elbow):

“I couldn’t care less about it. I don’t give a sh-t. I don’t care about gambling at all. I’m only interested in my training, my team and my potential to get in there and win my fights.”

Right now, Aldo is a +130 underdog while Moicano sits as a -150 favorite according to 5Dimes (via Best Fight Odds). In his time under the UFC banner, Aldo has only lost to Conor McGregor and Max Holloway (twice). Still, Aldo has been thought of by some to be undervalued with many already calling Holloway the greatest featherweight of all time despite having just two successful title defenses. Time will tell if Aldo can silence the doubters just as he did in his bout with Jeremy Stephens, winning the fight via TKO.

Do you think the oddsmakers got it right here, or will Renato Moicano be in for a rude awakening against Jose Aldo?