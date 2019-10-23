Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes On Tap For UFC 245

It looks like Jose Aldo will indeed cut down to the bantamweight division to meet Marlon Moraes.

Sources close to the situation told MMAJunkie that Aldo vs. Moraes is being targeted for UFC 245 on Dec. 14. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto later received confirmation from UFC president Dana White, Aldo’s lawyer Ana Guedes, and Moraes’ manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Have confirmed Aldo vs. Moraes with UFC president Dana White, Aldo’s lawyer Ana Guedes and Moraes’ manager Ali Abdelaziz.



That thing is ON for UFC 245. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 23, 2019

Living up to his word, barring a weigh-in mishap, Aldo told MMAFighting that his fight bout will be contested at 135 pounds.

“No doubt I’m fighting at 135 next, I’m just waiting for (Henry) Cejudo to decide if he’s going to fight or not,” he continued, aiming at the two-division champion. “If it’s not against him, I have no problem (fighting) anyone else. I’m asking ‘Dede’ (Pederneiras) every day, texting and terrorizing Dana (White). This f***** should at least come out of the bushes, you either fight or you don’t. All he does is talk that he wants to fight, this internet talk, but that’s easy. I wanna see you sign the contract to show you’re a real man and fight me or anyone else.”

Aldo and Moraes are both looking to rebound from losses. Aldo was defeated by Alex Volkanovski back in May via unanimous decision. Moraes was stopped by Henry Cejudo in a failed bid for the UFC bantamweight championship.