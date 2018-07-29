Jose Aldo Wants On UFC 231 In Toronto

Last night (Sat. July 28, 2018) former UFC featherweight Jose Aldo showed the mixed martial arts (MMA) world why he’s the most dominant 145-pounder of all time.

Despite a losing spell recently, Aldo bounced back with a first round knockout win over Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of UFC on FOX 30. Aldo landed a beautiful body shot that folded Stephens for the TKO win.

Aldo was asked for his ideal return date during the UFC Calgary post-fight press conference. “Scarface” showed an interest in returning to Canada for the upcoming UFC 231 pay-per-view (PPV) in December (via MMA Junkie):

“For me, it would be very special, and it makes sense,” he said. “It’s enough time for me to rest a little bit. The big thing is to get back home, rest a little bit, and figure out where we go from here. But it is a very good option.”

Toronto holds a special place in the Brazilian’s heart. It’s where he made his UFC debut in front of a record-breaking 55,000 fans at The Rodgers Center. He successfully retained the WEC/UFC featherweight title against Mark Hominick.

What are your thoughts on Aldo possibly competing at UFC 231 in Toronto? Let us know in the comments!