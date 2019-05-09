Jose Aldo Wants UFC Gold Again & Super Fight Before Retiring

Many fans practically wrote off Jose Aldo after the back-to-back losses at the hands of Max Holloway. Since those losses, the Brazilian great has two straight TKO wins over Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano.

Now at UFC 237, Aldo is set for another fight when he takes on Alexander Volkanovski. Although Aldo has said he only has a few fights left, he still has a dream of becoming a champion again and retiring from MMA on top.

“First of all, I have to win on Saturday, I have to respect my opponent,” Aldo said to Combate (transcription via Bloody Elbow). “I have multiple scenarios in my head. If I’m in the UFC, I’ll always pursue the belt. That’s what it was like in the WEC, it’s not any different in the UFC. I like to look at some champions as role models. I saw Georges St-Pierre quitting when he was in his prime. It was always a dream of mine to become a champion and then stop. Everything can change. First, we need to focus on the task at hand, win and then see if I’ll fight for the belt or do a super fight. One thing is for sure, I don’t see myself fighting for many more years, like other fighters. I’m preparing myself not to go down that path.”

To become a champion again, Aldo needs to beat Volkanovski which could set him up for another title shot.