Jose Aldo Was Offered Cowboy Fight, Now Eying Anthony Pettis

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo admits he was offered a fight with Donald Cerrone, but is now eying a possible scrap with Anthony Pettis.

Jose Aldo is ready to make his return to the Octagon tomorrow night (Sat. February 2, 2019). He and fellow countryman Renato Moicano will co-main event UFC on ESPN+ 2. This is one of the few fights left on Aldo’s UFC contract. He has said that he wants to hang up his mixed martial arts (MMA) gloves for good once his deal is up. The first of those final bouts comes against Moicano in Fortaleza.

However, should he emerge victorious, a fight with a fellow former UFC champion interests “Scarface.” Speaking at a recent UFC Fortaleza media day, Aldo revealed he was recently offered a fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. However, the UFC seems to be going a different direction now, wanting to book “Cowboy” against Conor McGregor.

If that fight can’t take place, Aldo would love to face off against former 155-pound champion, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis (via MMA Fighting):

“This fight was very close (to happening),” Aldo said. “They offered it to us and I was really happy because we’re both aggressive fighters and it would be a big fight, but the discussion has taken another path now, he’s trying to fight Conor (McGregor) and I don’t see how this fight happens now.

“But (Anthony) Pettis would be an excellent opponent. We were close to fighting twice before and didn’t happen. Having this fight in May, at lightweight, would be even better.”

Who’s On The List?

Currently, Pettis is set to make his welterweight debut against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC Nashville on March 23rd. When asked who all is on his list of potential opponents, Aldo said he has his eye on all featherweights ranked in the top-15. He also tosses some lightweights in the mix, such as Dustin Poirier:

“Every ranked featherweight, down to the No. 15,” Aldo said. “I put some lightweights there as well, like Dustin Poirier and other ranked fighters. All 15 names. Take a look at the rankings and that’s pretty much my list.”

Should he emerge victorious tomorrow night, who would you like to see Aldo face next?