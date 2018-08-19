Jose Aldo’s coach responds to Conor McGregor expressing joy over Aldo’s latest win.

The rivalry between Aldo and McGregor is well documented. McGregor revved up the trash talk tenfold in anticipation of his featherweight title showdown against Aldo back in Dec. 2015. The “Notorious” won knocked out Aldo in 13 seconds and a star was born. Despite the bitter rivalry, McGregor still likes to see Aldo thrive.

Jose Aldo’s Coach Responds to Conor McGregor’s Kind Words

McGregor was recently asked about Aldo’s first-round TKO victory over Jeremy Stephens. The former two-division champion said he was happy for Aldo. Speaking to the media in Brazil, Andre Pederneiras offered the following response (via MMAFighting.com):

”I think Conor created this pejorative myth around him because of the things he says, but backstage he’s none of what he portrays himself to be to sell. Every time I met him he was super respectful, we shook hands, so it doesn’t surprise me that he had that reaction, especially now that he doesn’t have anything booked with Aldo. If he had something booked with Aldo he would say he was lucky, that he’s sh*t [laughs], only to provoke. He’s a guy that had done things I can’t see anyone else doing. He’s unique in history, can’t say anything.”

McGregor is scheduled to challenge lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6. The bout will headline UFC 229 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be McGregor’s first mixed martial arts bout since Nov. 2016. As for Aldo, time will tell what’s next for him as the featherweight title picture is a bit murky. Champion Max Holloway doesn’t have a return date set following his scary illness, which canceled the title bout against Brian Ortega. Aldo has also entertained the idea of a lightweight bout.

What do you think is next for Jose Aldo?