Jose Aldo’s Coach Talks About His Fighter Retiring After UFC Contract is up

Jose Aldo’s coach believes his fighter will walk away from mixed martial arts once his UFC contract is up.

Aldo is coming off a stellar first-round TKO victory over Jeremy Stephens. The two collided last month inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It was Aldo’s first finish since Aug. 2013 against Chan Sung Jung.

Jose Aldo’s Coach Talks About His Fighter Retiring

Speaking to reporters in Brazil, Aldo’s coach Andre Pederneiras talked about his fighter’s future. He said that he believes Aldo doesn’t have much time left in MMA (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think so. I’m the guy who encourages that the most. When he got back to being champion with Frankie, we went to Las Vegas to try to cancel his contract so he could compete in boxing. He didn’t want anything to do with MMA anymore. And when they said no, we agreed, ‘You’re retired, cool.’ We left, and the next day Dana called me and said, ‘I’m going to do a title fight in his division.’ Then I told (Aldo), he was like, ‘No, no, not my title!’ I said, ‘Are you crazy? We left Brazil and came to Las Vegas to do this?’ ‘No, no, not my title.’ ‘So you’re fighting.’ So I mean – but I believe that after these three fights he will retire or do something else.”

Aldo has three fights left on his current deal. The former featherweight king is regarded by many as the greatest 145-pounder in MMA history. His only losses in the UFC were to Conor McGregor and Max Holloway (twice). With Holloway’s return up in the air, it could leave the door open for Aldo to try to get UFC gold one last time. Of course, Brian Ortega may have something to say about that.

Do you think Jose Aldo will actually retire once his UFC deal is done?