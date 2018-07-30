Jose Aldo’s Coach Says His Fighter Almost Missed Weight For UFC Calgary

Jose Aldo was close to having a scale fail at UFC Calgary.

Aldo went one-on-one with Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of UFC Calgary this past Saturday night (July 28). The former featherweight kingpin ripped a punch to the body of his opponent, sending him to the canvas. Aldo followed it up with some ground-and-pound for the victory.

Jose Aldo’s Coach On His Fighter’s Weight Cutting

While Aldo made weight on his first attempt ahead of the fight, the weight cutting process was no easy task. Aldo has admitted in the past that cutting weight is an issue for him despite hitting the target every time. If Aldo’s coach is to be believed, then a scale fail was looming.

Speaking to Combate, Aldo’s coach Andre Pederneiras said his fighter almost didn’t make the featherweight limit:

“He went beyond the limit this time. It was 900g to beat the weight, and he said, ‘I will not, I will not.’ I said, ‘Junior, you’re going to lose 20% of the (purse).’ And he said, ‘I do not want to know, I will not.’ I replied, ‘It’s almost 9am, so let’s go downstairs and say you’re not going to hit the weight.’ He accepted, put on his clothes, took the Pedialyte (medicine used by the fighters for rehydration and maintenance of hydration) and opened. We left the room, when he got to the elevator door, I said, ‘Did you know that 90% of the weightless fighters lose the fight? Probably, you’re going to lose.’ He kept looking at me … I said, ‘Let’s go back there and finish.’ Then he said, ‘Okay.’ I had to give it some pressure (laughs). And in fact there is no such thing, because I have been discovering that most who do not hit the weight, win. He can not even know that (laughs).”

Do you think Jose Aldo should consider moving up to the lightweight division before he retires?