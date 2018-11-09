Joseph Benavidez Booked For TUF 28 Finale

The UFC has gotten Joseph Benavidez booked after his UFC Denver match-up with Ray Borg fell through. Initially, Benavidez and Borg were set to square off at UFC Denver tomorrow night (Sat. November 10, 2018). However, Borg was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an illness. MMA Junkie now reports Benavidez has been rebooked just two days later.

Benavidez will now face Alex Perez at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale (TUF 28 Finale) later this month (November 30, 2018). The show will take place from the Pearl Theatre at The Palms in Las Vegas. In his last outing, Benavidez suffered a loss to Sergio Pettis via split decision. The defeat ended a six-fight win streak for “Joe B-Wan Kenobi.”

As for Perez, he is on an eight-fight win streak currently and has won all three of his UFC contests. He was discovered on UFC President Dana White’s “Tuesday Night Contender Series.” He defeated Jose Torres with an impressive first-round knockout at UFC 227 in August. Perez will face stiff competition with a former flyweight title challenger that is Benavidez.

The TUF 28 Finale will be headlined by a welterweight contest between Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman.

What do you think of the match-up between Benavidez and Perez?