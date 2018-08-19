Joseph Benavidez feels an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title shot could be on the horizon.

Benavidez last competed back in June against Sergio Pettis at UFC 225. He lost the bout via split decision. Pettis became just the third fighter to defeat Benavidez, who had lost to Dominick Cruz twice and Demetrious Johnson twice.

Joseph Benavidez Feels UFC Flyweight Title Bout Could be Next

Now that Henry Cejudo dethroned Demetrious Johnson, it could leave the door open for other 125-pounders. It’s especially true if Johnson ultimately has to get surgery for his partially torn LCL. Speaking to reporters recently, Benavidez explained why he may be closer to a title shot than you think (via MMAJunkie.com):

“To me, I don’t think anyone would argue if I fought (Cejudo) next. I have a win over him, and that’s the biggest thing going for me right now. I’m his last loss. The six wins in a row I had, and the loss was a really close fight, and that was to a guy who lost to Cejudo by a huge margin. The fact that I have a win over him, I think that puts me in a good seat.”

Benavidez will go one-on-one with Ray Borg at the UFC 25th Anniversary show on Nov. 10. The two will collide inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. That card will be headlined by a featherweight tilt between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung. The card will also feature welterweights Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry sharing the Octagon. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on the UFC 25th Anniversary card include additions and potential changes.

Do you think Joseph Benavidez will ever receive another UFC flyweight title opportunity?